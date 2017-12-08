The Rock Springs Historical Museum to Display Marguerite Santa

The Rock Springs Historical Museum staff has put the Marguerite Santa on display for the Holidays in his traditional spot in front of the firehouse doors. Viewers can stop and watch the small mechanical Santa play Christmas music on the pipe organ just like he did at Marguerite’s Gift Shop years ago.

The Marguerite Santa has been fascinating children and adults since it was put on display in Marguerite Parker Galicich’s North Front Street Gift Shop window in 1946 or 1947. Stories differ whether Marguerite’s husband, Albert Galicich, bought the Santa in New York while on leave during the Second World War, or if it was purchased in Denver after he returned home. For thirty years, until Christmas 1977, children lingered at Marguerite’s to see the little velvet clad Santa whenever they were downtown.

After closing Marguerite Gift Shop in the spring of 1978 the Santa went into storage and reappeared in 1980 in Carmen Berta’s antique shop before moving to Hurricane, Utah. In 1994 that the Marguerite Santa made a brief one season only visit to the Rock Springs Historical Museum before returning to Berta’s care. Finally, in 2007, through the efforts of former Museum Coordinator Bob Nelson and Museum Technician Janice Brown the Santa was returned to Rock Springs, able to delight young and old alike each holiday season.

The Marguerite Santa will play nightly, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rock Springs Historical Museum through the night of January 7th. He will return next winter to the delight of many in Rock Springs!