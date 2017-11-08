Rock Springs Historical Museum To Host Cemetery Walking Tour Reception

The Rock Springs Historical Museum Board is hosting a reception on Thursday, November 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Museum to mark the distribution of the Cemetery Walking Tour Guide. The event is free and open to the public and will also give everyone the opportunity to greet the Board and meet the new Museum Coordinator.

For more than a decade the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board has been working on a self-guided tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery. The 25-page booklet features brief stories of the lives of twenty-eight individuals buried in the cemetery plus color photographs of various sections of the cemetery.

As the introduction indicates, this story begins long before various committees worked on the selection of those whose stories are told. In 2008 the first, formal committee of the Museum Board was organized to begin the search. Resources from Find a Grave, the Library of Congress American Memory Collection, My Family.com, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Wyoming State Archives, and the Rock Springs Cemetery records were utilized; and well over 200 names were submitted for consideration.

In addition to reviewing information about individuals who were killed in the mines in the area, a prohibition agent killed by a bootlegger, or the first Chinese resident to have a Christian burial, the names and lives of individuals contributed were carefully reviewed. The booklet does not begin to cover the many stories that the lives of Rock Springs residents provided. It is designed to pique the interest of those who want to know more about the cemetery, and a walking-tour map is provided to help locate the resting place of those featured. It is hoped that the walk through the cemetery will help individuals appreciate the diversity and lives of all those buried there and to treat the area with reverence and respect as they visit the history of Rock Springs through the lives of those who helped to settle the area.

The booklet is available free of charge at the Rock Springs Historical Museum , Rock Springs City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, the URA office, as well as local downtown business.

For questions please contact Jennifer Messer Museum Coordinator at 201 B Street Rock Springs, Wyoming, by calling 307-362-3138 or by Email: jennifer_messer@rswy.net