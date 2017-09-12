Rock Springs Historical Museum Update

Rock Springs, WY – On October 1, 2017 the Rock Springs Historical Museum will be under new direction. After an extensive interview process, Jennifer Messer accepted the position of Museum Coordinator. Jennifer is a native of Rock Springs and has a Master’s in Adult Education with an emphasis in History from the University of Wyoming. Her Bachelor’s degree is from Montana State University in History and Art History. She has been the Assistant to the Director at the Community Fine Arts Center for 17 years.

The Museum will also now report to Chad Banks, Manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The council believes that this is a great opportunity to ensure that the museum is the gateway to downtown and is part of the revitalization effort. Jennifer is looking forward to “preserving the history of our community. I am so excited to see the Rock Springs Historical Museum grow and change, I’m especially looking forward to working with school children to spark a sense of interest in our local history.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com