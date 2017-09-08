Rock Springs Holds Off Cheyenne Central To Win

The Rock Springs Tigers were able to hold off the Cheyenne Central Indians tonight to take 28-27 the win.

The Indians took the early lead scoring the first seven points early but the Tigers were able to answer with a 14 yard rush from Senior running back Mason Randell.

Randell continued that momentum by scoring three more rushing touchdowns in the game. Randall ran for a total of 222 yard and four touchdowns.

A few last minute penalties by Cheyenne Central helped the Tigers hold off the Indians for the win.

The Tigers are now 2-1 in conference play and will travel to Casper to take on the Kelly-Walsh Trojans next Friday.