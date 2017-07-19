Rock Springs Home Processed for Evidence in 11-Year-Old Murder Case

County detectives are processing a residence on Bridger Avenue in Rock Springs for evidence in the 2006 Ben Bradley murder case.

A Tabernash, Colorado, resident, Bradley, 28 at the time, was hitchhiking from his home to Jackson, Wyoming, on a snowboarding outing when he disappeared in the Rock Springs area on the night of Friday, June 2, 2006. Pictured here are Bradley and his unique, custom-made Never Summer “split-board” snowboard, which has never been recovered.

Bradley’s badly decomposed body was found near the base of Boar’s Tusk, about 25 miles north of Rock Springs, by sightseers on October 1, 2006. It was determined at autopsy that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the chest area.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Detective Dick Blust said that processing the Bridger Avenue home is the result of fresh lead information.

“The Bradley case is ongoing,” Blust explained. “As an unsolved homicide, it’s under constant review, plus we follow up new leads as they come in and take appropriate action.”

Authorities ask that anyone with information concerning Bradley or his snowboard contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 875-1400.