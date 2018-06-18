Rock Springs Horseshoe Pitching Tournament Results

The Rock Springs Horseshoe Pitching Association hosted two horseshoe tournaments this past weekend at the Sweetwater County Events Complex and many area residents finished in the top six in their class. Here are the results from two days of competition.

Saturday, June 16, 2018

A Class

1. Melvin Banks

2. Nathan Gomez

3. Lisa Nussbaum

4. John Rundell

5. Lane Durrans

6. Jeff Gomez

B Class

1. Leo Rundell

2. Steve Maestes

3. Mark Nussbaum

4. Tom Shuman

5. Jeff Driggs

6. Mark Lundren

C Class

1. Ray Sharp

2. Andy Stanphill

3. Matt Vigil

4. Wade Bloedow

5. Brian Nussbaum

6. Bino Maestes

D Class

1. Shantz Vigil

2. Ryan Buck

3. Tara Vigil

4. Shane Binkerd

5. Tracie Binkerd

6. Dave Bond

Sunday, June 17, 2018

A Class

1. John Rundell

2. Tom Shuman

3. Nathan Gomez

4. Lane Durrans

5. Lisa Nussbaum

6. Leo Rundell

B Class

1. Matt Vigil

2. Mark Lundgren

3. Wade Bloedow

4. Ray Sharp

5. Brian Nussbaum

6. Bino Maestas

C Class

1. Shantz Vigil

2. Tracie Binkerd

3. Shane Binkerd

4. Trevor Norton

5. Tara Vigil

6. Ryan Buck