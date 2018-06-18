Latest

Rock Springs Horseshoe Pitching Tournament Results

June 18, 2018

The Rock Springs Horseshoe Pitching Association hosted two horseshoe tournaments this past weekend at the Sweetwater County Events Complex and many area residents finished in the top six in their class. Here are the results from two days of competition.

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Photo Credit: Tracie Perkins

A Class

1. Melvin Banks

2. Nathan Gomez

3. Lisa Nussbaum

4. John Rundell

5. Lane Durrans

6. Jeff Gomez

Photo Credit: Tracie PerkinsB Class

1. Leo Rundell

2. Steve Maestes

3. Mark Nussbaum

4. Tom Shuman

5. Jeff Driggs

6. Mark Lundren

Photo Credit: Tracie Perkins

C Class

1. Ray Sharp

2. Andy Stanphill

3. Matt Vigil

4. Wade Bloedow

5. Brian Nussbaum

6. Bino Maestes

  

Photo Credit: Tracie PerkinsD Class

1. Shantz Vigil

2. Ryan Buck

3. Tara Vigil

4. Shane Binkerd

5. Tracie Binkerd

6. Dave Bond

Sunday, June 17, 2018

Photo Credit: Tracie Perkins

A Class

1. John Rundell

2. Tom Shuman

3. Nathan Gomez

4. Lane Durrans

5. Lisa Nussbaum

6. Leo Rundell

Photo Credit: Tracie Perkins

B Class

1. Matt Vigil

2. Mark Lundgren

3. Wade Bloedow

4. Ray Sharp

5. Brian Nussbaum

6. Bino Maestas

 

Photo Credit: Trevor Norton

C Class

1. Shantz Vigil

2. Tracie Binkerd

3. Shane Binkerd

4. Trevor Norton

5. Tara Vigil

6. Ryan Buck

