Rock Springs To Host 2018 GRO-Biz And Idea Expo In February

The 2018 GRO-Biz Conference and Idea Expo will take place in Rock Springs February 21-22 at the Rock Springs Holiday Inn. Last year’s event was held in Casper.

The GRO-Biz and Idea Expo is an event for small-business owners and entrepreneurs. This year’s event will feature speakers, unique networking opportunities and assistance with several valuable resources.

According to a press release from the University of Wyoming Daily News, keynote speakers at this year’s conference include U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, Governor Matt Mead, Trihydro Corp. Vice President Craig Carlson, Applied Intellect Vice President Paul Hunter and John Rotellini, a University of Wyoming alumnus, small-business owner and successful Las Vegas magician who will offer a unique look at marketing unconventional products and services.

Attendees will have a large selection of workshops that focus on social media marketing, federal government contracting, research and analytics, legal updates for small businesses and maximizing workplace efficiency.

Staff from dozens of government agencies looking to partner with Wyoming businesses will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Early-bird registration is open through February 8th at a discounted price of $165.00.

To register and to view a full list of speakers and workshops, visit www.wyomingsbdc.org/grobiz.

The GRO-Biz Conference and Idea Expo is a partnership among Enzi, Mead, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the Wyoming Business Council, UW and the Wyoming Business Resource Network.