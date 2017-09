Coming off a 51-29 home opening win last week against the Laramie Plainsmen, the Rock Springs Tigers host the Cheyenne Central Indians this Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers go into this weeks game ranked number six in 4A football across the state and hope to bring the momentum from last weeks win into this week.

The Tigers kick off at 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. Listen to the game on KRKK am 1360.