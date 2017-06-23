Rock Springs International Day Set For July 8th

This year’s annual International Day is set for July 8th in Bunning Park. The event features a wide range of local, regional, and international entertainment, activities for kids, exotic foods and unique vendor items.

This free admission event celebrates the diverse heritage of Rock Springs. The City of Rock Springs is known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities.”

The celebration kicks off with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at 8:00 a.m.

Entertainment begins at 10:00 a.m. and continues throughout the day.

The full schedule includes:

10:00 Dave Pedri and the EIO Band

11:00 The Beggarmen

12:00 Kenshin Taiko

1:00 Polish Folk Dancers Krakowiacy

2:00 Pan Jumbies

3:00 Kenshin Taiko

4:00 The Beggarmen

5:00 Polish Folk Dancers Krakowiacy

6:00 Pan Jumbies

7:00 Dave Pedri and the EIO Band

8:00 Potcheen

In addition to hourly performances, there will be a kid’s area with crafts and activities.

There will also be plenty of food vendors as well as over 20 imported beers available.

Learn more at the International Day website http://www.rsinternationalday.com/