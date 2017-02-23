Rock Springs Issues No Unnecessary Travel Advisory

The Rock Springs Police Department has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory effective immediately.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for most of Wyoming including the Rock Springs area. Currently, the road conditions are snow packed with poor visibility due to high winds. The weather is expected to get increasingly worse throughout today into tonight.

Please do not travel throughout the city if it is not absolutely necessary. The snow plows will be out on the main roads, however with the intensity that the snow is falling, it is making it difficult to keep up.

We will update as the weather changes throughout the day. The RSPD says their priority is to ensure the safety of everyone during this storm.

The City of Green River has also issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory. More information on that advisory can be found here: http://wyo4news.com/news/city-green-river-issues-no-unnecessary-travel-advisory/.