Rock Springs Kmart To Close

The Rock Springs Kmart is one of 43 Sears Holdings stores expected to close in the coming months.
The Rock Springs location is on the list of stores to close which was recently released by the company.
According to Sears Holdings, the company informed associates in 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears stores that their stores will be closing in early October.
Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.
Associates at the local Kmart were unable to comment on the closure.
Below is a list of stores expected to close:
Alabama
Athens: 104 Highway 31 North (Kmart)
Tuscaloosa: 635 Skyland Blvd. (Kmart)
Arizona
Kingman: 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave. (Kmart)
Phoenix: 2526 W. Northern Ave. (Kmart)
California
Eureka: 4325 Broadway (Kmart)
Riverside: 7200 Arlington Avenue (Kmart)
Florida
Hudson: 12412 U.S. 19 (Kmart)
Lakeland: 4717 South Florida Ave. (Kmart)
Miami: 20505 South Dixie Hwy. (Kmart)
Tampa: 8245 N. Florida Ave. (Kmart)
Georgia
Columbus: 2500 AIrport Thruway (Kmart)
Douglas: 1300 S. Madison Ave. (Kmart)
Idaho
Coeur D’Alene: W-201 Neider Road (Kmart)
Illinois
Peru: 1607 36th St. (Sears)
Indiana
Anderson: 2828 N. Broadway (Kmart)
Clarksville: 757 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy. (Sears)
Elkhart: 154 28B W. Hively Ave. (Sears)
Schererville: 120 U.S. Highway 41 (Sears)
Kansas
Garden City: 2310 E. Kansas Ave.
Kentucky
Lexington: 2520 Nicholasville Road (Kmart)
Owensboro: 2760 Frederica St. (Kmart)
Massachusetts
Fitchburg: 140 Whalon Street (Kmart)
Springfield: 1277 Liberty St. (Kmart)
Michigan
Escanaba: 801 N. Lincoln Rd. (Kmart)
Monroe: 1290 N. Monroe St. (Kmart)
Montana
Glendive: 1515 W. Bell St. (Kmart)
Great Falls: 1000 3rd St. NW (Kmart)
Nevada
Las Vegas: 2975 E. Sahara Blvd. (Kmart)
New York
Herkimer: 200 S. Washington St. (Kmart)
Ohio
Dayton: 601 Woodman Dr. (Kmart)
Garfield Heights: 12501 Rockside Rd. (Kmart)
Toledo: 1801 W. Alexis Rd. (Kmart)
Oklahoma
Bartlesville: 501 S.E. Washington Blvd. (Kmart)
Shawnee: 2323-2327 N. Harrison (Kmart)
Pennsylvania
Cranberry: 6945 U.S. Route 322 (Sears)
Erie: 4401 Buffalo Road (Kmart)
South Carolina
Florence: 2011 Hoffmeyer Road (Kmart)
Tennessee
Jackson: 732 Old Hickery Blvd. (Kmart)
Texas
Paris: 3060 Clarksville St. (Sears)
Utah
Salt Lake City: 4670 S. 900 East (Kmart)
Virginia
Roanoke: 3533 Franklin Road S.W. (Kmart)
Wisconsin
Kenosha: 7630 Pershing Blvd. (Sears)
Wyoming
Rock Springs: 2450 Foothill Blvd. (Kmart)
Lots and lots of store closing great deals. I was able to buy good items at a low low price. Also the Pirate sign holder is so funny, entertaining and a nice guy. Thanks so much KMart! We love you. We are going to miss you in Rock Springs, WY.