Rock Springs Kmart To Close

The Rock Springs Kmart is one of 43 Sears Holdings stores expected to close in the coming months.

The Rock Springs location is on the list of stores to close which was recently released by the company.

According to Sears Holdings, the company informed associates in 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears stores that their stores will be closing in early October.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.

Associates at the local Kmart were unable to comment on the closure.

Below is a list of stores expected to close:

Alabama

Athens: 104 Highway 31 North (Kmart)

Tuscaloosa: 635 Skyland Blvd. (Kmart)

Arizona

Kingman: 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave. (Kmart)

Phoenix: 2526 W. Northern Ave. (Kmart)

California

Eureka: 4325 Broadway (Kmart)

Riverside: 7200 Arlington Avenue (Kmart)

Florida

Hudson: 12412 U.S. 19 (Kmart)

Lakeland: 4717 South Florida Ave. (Kmart)

Miami: 20505 South Dixie Hwy. (Kmart)

Tampa: 8245 N. Florida Ave. (Kmart)

Georgia

Columbus: 2500 AIrport Thruway (Kmart)

Douglas: 1300 S. Madison Ave. (Kmart)

Idaho

Coeur D’Alene: W-201 Neider Road (Kmart)

Illinois

Peru: 1607 36th St. (Sears)

Indiana

Anderson: 2828 N. Broadway (Kmart)

Clarksville: 757 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy. (Sears)

Elkhart: 154 28B W. Hively Ave. (Sears)

Schererville: 120 U.S. Highway 41 (Sears)

Kansas

Garden City: 2310 E. Kansas Ave.

Kentucky

Lexington: 2520 Nicholasville Road (Kmart)

Owensboro: 2760 Frederica St. (Kmart)

Massachusetts

Fitchburg: 140 Whalon Street (Kmart)

Springfield: 1277 Liberty St. (Kmart)

Michigan

Escanaba: 801 N. Lincoln Rd. (Kmart)

Monroe: 1290 N. Monroe St. (Kmart)

Montana

Glendive: 1515 W. Bell St. (Kmart)

Great Falls: 1000 3rd St. NW (Kmart)

Nevada

Las Vegas: 2975 E. Sahara Blvd. (Kmart)

New York

Herkimer: 200 S. Washington St. (Kmart)

Ohio

Dayton: 601 Woodman Dr. (Kmart)

Garfield Heights: 12501 Rockside Rd. (Kmart)

Toledo: 1801 W. Alexis Rd. (Kmart)

Oklahoma

Bartlesville: 501 S.E. Washington Blvd. (Kmart)

Shawnee: 2323-2327 N. Harrison (Kmart)

Pennsylvania

Cranberry: 6945 U.S. Route 322 (Sears)

Erie: 4401 Buffalo Road (Kmart)

South Carolina

Florence: 2011 Hoffmeyer Road (Kmart)

Tennessee

Jackson: 732 Old Hickery Blvd. (Kmart)

Texas

Paris: 3060 Clarksville St. (Sears)

Utah

Salt Lake City: 4670 S. 900 East (Kmart)

Virginia

Roanoke: 3533 Franklin Road S.W. (Kmart)

Wisconsin

Kenosha: 7630 Pershing Blvd. (Sears)

Wyoming

Rock Springs: 2450 Foothill Blvd. (Kmart)