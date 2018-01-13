Rock Springs Lady Tigers Fall Short of The Cheyenne South

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers fell short of taking the win in their, 51-45, loss to the Cheyenne South Lady Bison.

Sophomore Ky Buell and senior Selena Cudney (pictured) lead the team in scoring, each shooting for a game total 11 points. Junior Kyla Henry (pictured) chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Tigers are on the road next Friday, January 19, as they travel west to take on the Evanston Lady Red Devils. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Evanston High School. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.