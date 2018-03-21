Rock Springs Lady Tigers Defeat Jackson (Picture Essay)

March 21, 2018
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers Soccer team defeated the Jackson Lady Broncs yesterday, 1-0. The Lady Tigers will take on cross-county rival, Green River tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Rock Springs High School. The Lady Tigers are now 2-1 on the season.
Pre-Game warmup.
Team introductions.
Kia Comstock looks for a teammate to pass to.
Kristin McCann carries the ball up field.
Goalie Alyssa Vigil collects a shot on goal.
Lauren Profaizer prevents an opponent from getting the ball.
Rylee Berry carries the ball down field.
Alyssa Bedard looks to take the ball away from an opponent.
Ali Lange does a handstand pass to a teammate.
Annika Syvrud prepares to make a shot on goal.
