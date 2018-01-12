Rock Springs Lady Tigers Defeat Laramie

Down by 11 points at the half, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers came out strong in the second half to end the game with a nine-point, 55-46, victory over the Laramie Lady Plainsman.

Sophomore Ky Buell (pictured) lead the team in scoring, shooting for a game total 25 points. Senior Selena Cudney (pictured) chipped in 16 points.

The Lady Tigers are at home again tomorrow, January 13, as they host the Cheyenne South Lady Bison. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tiger Arena. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.