Rock Springs Lady Tigers Down Green River (Picture Essay)

March 22, 2018
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to go for five unanswered points, as they defeated the Green River Lady Wolves, 5-0 at home.
The Green River Lady Wovles are on the road next week as they travel west to Evanston on Tuesday to take on the Evanston Lady Red Devils.
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will be on the road next Thursday, March 29th as they travel west to take on the Evanston Lady Red Devils.
View pictures of the game below.
Rock Springs Lady Tigers pregame talk.
Green River Lady Wolves pregame talk.
Player introductions
Jade Arnell looks down field for an open teammate to pass to.
Rock Springs’ Delia Griffin looks to take the ball away from Chezney Mamalis.
Green River’s Carly Kettering tries to prevent Kristin McCrann from stealing the ball.
Rock Springs Goalie Alyssa Vigil blocks a shot on goal.
Green River Goalie Holly Hunt kick the ball down field after blocking a shot.
Rock Springs’ Olivia Politi carries the ball down field.
Carly Kettering blocks a Rock Springs player from getting to the ball.
Green River’s Kelby Pope kicks the ball to a teammate while blocking Rock Springs’ Alyssa Bedard.
Green River’s Kylee Hosford attempts to steal the ball from Rylee Berry of Rock Springs.
Olivia Politi head buts the ball away from Green RIver’s Michaelee Wisniewski.
