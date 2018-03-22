Rock Springs Lady Tigers Down Green River (Picture Essay)

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to go for five unanswered points, as they defeated the Green River Lady Wolves, 5-0 at home.

The Green River Lady Wovles are on the road next week as they travel west to Evanston on Tuesday to take on the Evanston Lady Red Devils.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will be on the road next Thursday, March 29th as they travel west to take on the Evanston Lady Red Devils.

View pictures of the game below.