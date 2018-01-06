Latest

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Fall In Game Three Of Cheyenne East Invitational

January 6, 2018

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers lost a tough game three at the Cheyenne East Invitational, as they fall to the Sheridan Lady Broncs, 61-55.

 

Sophomore Ky Buell was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers adding 19 points. Seniors Alyssa Vigil added 9 points to the board.

The Lady Tigers will take on the Laramie Lady Plainsman next Friday, January 12 at home in Rock Springs. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.

 

