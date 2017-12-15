Rock Springs Lady Tigers Fall To Lyman In Round One of Flaming Gorge Classic

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers lost a tough game one at the Flaming Gorge Classic, as they fall to the Lyman Lady Eagles.

The Tigers were unable to hold off the strong second-half pressure from the Lady Eagles, as they fall in game one 59-54.

Sophomore Ky Buell was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers adding 23 points to the board. Seniors Sarye Thomas & Selena Cudney each added 11 points to the board.

The Lady Tigers will take on Rawlins Lady Outlaws tonight in Tiger Gymnasium, tip off is set for 4:20 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.