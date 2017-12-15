The Rock Springs Lady Tigers lost a tough game one at the Flaming Gorge Classic, as they fall to the Lyman Lady Eagles.
The Tigers were unable to hold off the strong second-half pressure from the Lady Eagles, as they fall in game one 59-54.
Sophomore Ky Buell was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers adding 23 points to the board. Seniors Sarye Thomas & Selena Cudney each added 11 points to the board.
The Lady Tigers will take on Rawlins Lady Outlaws tonight in Tiger Gymnasium, tip off is set for 4:20 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Lady Tigers Fall To Lyman In Round One of Flaming Gorge Classic"