Rock Springs Lady Tigers Girls Swim Team To Compete At State Tomorrow

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers Girls Swim team will be in Gillette tomorrow as they compete in the 4A State Swim Meet.

The Lady Tigers head into Gillette with a number of girls competing in their respected event. Below is a list of Qualifiers per event from Rock Springs High School.

50 Yard Freestyle

Aubrie Martinez

Shelby Aldred

200 Yard Freestyle

Whitney Anderson

Tanner Miller

500 Yard Freestyle

Whitney Anderson

Tanner Miller

Payton Miller

100 Yard Backstroke

Addy Fernandez

Whitney Anderson

100 Yard Breaststroke

Tanner Miller

100 Yard Fly

Addy Fernandez

Shelby Aldred

Tanner Miller

200 Yard IM

Tanner Miller

Addy Fernandez

1 Meter 6 Dives

Ali Lange

1 Meter 11 Dives

Ali Lange

Enshawntae Rall

Ali Lange qualified first in the state in the 1 Meter 11 Dives event with a total score of 477.55 at the 4A West Conference Girls Swimming and Diving Championships in Green River.

The 4A Preliminary event is scheduled for Friday, November 3 at 3:30 p.m. with the Finals taking place on Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m.