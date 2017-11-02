Rock Springs Lady Tigers Girls Swim Team To Compete At State Tomorrow

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers Girls Swim team will be in Gillette tomorrow as they compete in the 4A State Swim Meet.
The Lady Tigers head into Gillette with a number of girls competing in their respected event. Below is a list of Qualifiers per event from Rock Springs High School.
50 Yard Freestyle
- Aubrie Martinez
- Shelby Aldred
200 Yard Freestyle
- Whitney Anderson
- Tanner Miller
500 Yard Freestyle
- Whitney Anderson
- Tanner Miller
- Payton Miller
100 Yard Backstroke
- Addy Fernandez
- Whitney Anderson
100 Yard Breaststroke
- Tanner Miller
100 Yard Fly
- Addy Fernandez
- Shelby Aldred
- Tanner Miller
200 Yard IM
- Tanner Miller
- Addy Fernandez
1 Meter 6 Dives
- Ali Lange
1 Meter 11 Dives
- Ali Lange
- Enshawntae Rall
Ali Lange qualified first in the state in the 1 Meter 11 Dives event with a total score of 477.55 at the 4A West Conference Girls Swimming and Diving Championships in Green River.
The 4A Preliminary event is scheduled for Friday, November 3 at 3:30 p.m. with the Finals taking place on Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m.
