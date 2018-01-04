Rock Springs Lady Tigers Lose Tough One To Cheyenne East In Overtime

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers lost a tough game one at the Cheyenne East Invitational, as they fall to the Cheyenne East Lady Thunderbirds in overtime.

A Strong second half push by the Lady Tigers took the game into overtime. However, the Lady Tigers were outscored, 7-3, in overtime as they lost 55-51.

Sophomore Ky Buell was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers adding 23 points to the board. Seniors Selena Cudney added 11 points to the board.

The Lady Tigers will take on Cheyenne Central Indians tomorrow in round two, tip-off is set for 5 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.