Rock Springs Lady Tigers Remain Undefeated After Win Over Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)

May 4, 2018

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers remain undefeated in the 4A West conference after a strong, 5-1 victory over the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans. With the win, the Lady Tigers are seeded #3 overall. The Lady Tigers will take on the Natrona County Fillies tomorrow at noon at Rock Springs High School. View pictures from today’s game below:

Rylee Berry intercepts a pass from an opponent.

 

Margaret Hamilton dribbles the ball downfield

 

Kia Comstock dribbles the ball downfield while looking for a teammate to pass to.

 

Halftime

 

Olivia Politi passes the ball upfield

 

Ali Lange does a California flip pass into a teammate.

 

Delia Griffin chases the ball down

 

Game winning celebrations

