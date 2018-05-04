Rock Springs Lady Tigers Remain Undefeated After Win Over Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)

May 4, 2018
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers remain undefeated in the 4A West conference after a strong, 5-1 victory over the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans. With the win, the Lady Tigers are seeded #3 overall. The Lady Tigers will take on the Natrona County Fillies tomorrow at noon at Rock Springs High School. View pictures from today’s game below:
Rylee Berry intercepts a pass from an opponent.
Margaret Hamilton dribbles the ball downfield
Kia Comstock dribbles the ball downfield while looking for a teammate to pass to.
Halftime
Olivia Politi passes the ball upfield
Ali Lange does a California flip pass into a teammate.
Delia Griffin chases the ball down
Game winning celebrations
