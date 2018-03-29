March 29, 2018
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to shutout 4A West rival Evanston, 4-0 at home this afternoon. The Lady Tigers are now 3-0 in conference play and 4-1 overall.
The Lady Tigers are on the road next weekend, April 6th & 7th as they travel to Worland to take part in the Worland Invitational.
View Pictures from today’s game below.
Margaret Hamilton intercepts a pass.
Madison Miskulin carries the ball downfield.
Alyssa Bedard runs to intercept the ball from an opponent.
Annika Syvrud prevents the ball from going out of bounds.
Ali Lange does a flip pass to pass the ball to a teammate.
Kristin McCrann prepares to take a shot on goal.
Lady Tigers win.
Related
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Lady Tigers Shutout Evanston (Picture Essay)"