Rock Springs Lady Tigers Shutout Evanston (Picture Essay)

March 29, 2018

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to shutout 4A West rival Evanston, 4-0 at home this afternoon. The Lady Tigers are now 3-0 in conference play and 4-1 overall.

The Lady Tigers are on the road next weekend, April 6th & 7th as they travel to Worland to take part in the Worland Invitational.

View Pictures from today’s game below.

Margaret Hamilton intercepts a pass.

 

Madison Miskulin carries the ball downfield.

 

Alyssa Bedard runs to intercept the ball from an opponent.

 

Annika Syvrud prevents the ball from going out of bounds.

 

Ali Lange does a flip pass to pass the ball to a teammate.

 

Kristin McCrann prepares to take a shot on goal.

 

Lady Tigers win.

