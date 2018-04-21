Rock Springs Lady Tigers Shutout Green River (Picture Essay)

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to bring home the 3-0 shutout victory as they traveled west this morning to take on cross-county rival, the Green River Lady Wolves. The Lady Tigers are now 6-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall.

The Lady Wolves drop to 1-4-0-1 in conference and 4-8 overall. View pictures below:

Rock Springs Goalie Alyssa Vigil slides in for a save