Rock Springs Lady Tigers Shutout Green River (Picture Essay)

April 21, 2018

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to bring home the 3-0 shutout victory as they traveled west this morning to take on cross-county rival, the Green River Lady Wolves. The Lady Tigers are now 6-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall.

The Lady Wolves drop to 1-4-0-1 in conference and 4-8 overall. View pictures below:

Kia Comstock of Rock Springs tries to prevent Carly Kettering from getting the ball

 

Kylee Hosford of Green River carries the ball upfield

 

Carly Kettering of Green River accepts a pass from a teammate

Rock Springs Goalie Alyssa Vigil slides in for a save 

Lady Tiger Kia Comstock prepares to kick the ball up the field

 

Chezney Mamalis of Green River passes the ball into a teammate

 

Rock Springs Margaret Hamilton kicks the ball in an attempt to keep an opponent from getting it

 

Rylee Berry of Rock Springs passes the ball upfield to a teammate

 

Rock Springs’ Brissa Proa intercepts a pass

 

Rock Springs wins the Sweetwater Cup Trophy

