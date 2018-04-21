Rock Springs Lady Tigers Shutout Green River (Picture Essay)

April 21, 2018
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to bring home the 3-0 shutout victory as they traveled west this morning to take on cross-county rival, the Green River Lady Wolves. The Lady Tigers are now 6-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall.
The Lady Wolves drop to 1-4-0-1 in conference and 4-8 overall. View pictures below:
Kia Comstock of Rock Springs tries to prevent Carly Kettering from getting the ball
Kylee Hosford of Green River carries the ball upfield
Carly Kettering of Green River accepts a pass from a teammate
Rock Springs Goalie Alyssa Vigil slides in for a save
Lady Tiger Kia Comstock prepares to kick the ball up the field
Chezney Mamalis of Green River passes the ball into a teammate
Rock Springs Margaret Hamilton kicks the ball in an attempt to keep an opponent from getting it
Rylee Berry of Rock Springs passes the ball upfield to a teammate
Rock Springs’ Brissa Proa intercepts a pass
Rock Springs wins the Sweetwater Cup Trophy
