Rock Springs Lady Tigers Take The Win Over The Green River Lady Wolves

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to start and finish strong in their, 75-50, win over their cross-county rivals, the Green River Lady Wolves.

The Lady Tigers were led by sophomore Ky Buell who added 26 points to the board. Senior Selena Cudney added 18 points, while sophomore Payton Reese pitch in 13.

Green River was led by sophomore Ashelynn Birch who added 13 points. Freshman Tayana Crowder added 11 points and senior Andri Dewey put in 10 points.

The Lady Wolves are 0-3 in conference play and 6-9 on the season. The Lady Wolves are in Casper next weekend as they take on the Natrona County Fillies. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Lady Tigers are now 2-1 in conference play and 8-6 on the season. The Lady Tigers are on the road next week as they travel to Casper to take on the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans on Friday, February 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.