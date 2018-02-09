Latest

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Take The Win On Home Court

February 9, 2018

With numberous turnovers by the Jackson Lady Broncs, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to gain control and take the, 57-43 victory at home.

Sophomore Ky Buell led the team with a game-high 11 points. Junior Kyla Henry was second on the team in scoring with the 10 points she poured in for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers are now 3-3 in conference play and 9-8 overall. The Lady Tigers are at home again tomorrow, Saturday, February 10, as they play host to the 5-1, 13-4 Evanston Lady Red Devils. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena. The game will be aired live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.

