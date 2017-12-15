Rock Springs Lady Tigers Take The Win Over Rawlins

In what was a heavily fouled game two, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers come away with the win at the Flaming Gorge Classic. A strong defensive showing by the Lady Tigers, allowed them to maintain the early lead, and take the 52-40 victory over the Rawlins Lady Outlaws.

With one minute, thirty seconds left in the first half, Senior Sarye Thomas exited the game after suffering an injury. The Lady Tigers went into the half with a four-point, 21-17 lead over the Lady Outlaws. Thomas returned to the game after the half but left a short time later.

The Lady Tigers were led by Sophomore Ky Buell, who shot a game total 25 points. Senior Alyssa Vigil had a game total nine points, while Senior Kyla Henry had a game total seven points.

The Lady Tigers are back on their home court in the final game of the Classic tomorrow, as they take on the Thunder Basin Lady Bolts. Game time is set for 2:40 p.m. at Tiger Gymnasium. The game will be aired live, on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.