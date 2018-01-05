Rock Springs Lady Tigers Take The Win Against Cheyenne Central

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to come away with the win in game two of the Cheyenne East Invitational.
A Strong, second half push by the Lady Tigers was enough for them to come away with the 51-48 win over the Cheyenne Central Lady Indians.
Sophomore Ky Buell had an outstanding performance with a game-high 40 points. Seniors Kyla Henry added six points to the board.
The Lady Tigers will take on Sheridan Lady Broncs tomorrow in round three, tip-off is set for 12 p.m. You can listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.
