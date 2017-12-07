Rock Springs Lady Tigers Win First Game of 2017-2018 Season

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to hold off the hard charging Lady Broncs of Sheridan as they went on to win 54-42 in the first game of the 2017-2018 season.

The Lady Tigers faced off against the Lady Broncs in the first of three games at the Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper. Senior Sarye Thomas and Sophomore Ky Buell lead in team in points each with a total of 16 points.

The Tigers will face off against the Laramie Lady Plainsman Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk beginning at 10:10 a.m.