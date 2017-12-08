Rock Springs Lady Tigers Win Game Two Of Season

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to hold off Laramie Lady Plainsmen for the win of game two of the season as the Tigers win the second game of the Kelly Walsh Invitational 54-33.

Tigers Sophomore Ky Buell and Senior Sarye Thomas lead the team in scoring with a game total 16 points each. Senior Selena Cudney was the teams third leading scoring with a game total 10 points.

The Tigers will face the Star Valley Lady Braves 10:30 a.m. tomorrow in the third of three games at the Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper. Tune into WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk at to hear live play by play action.