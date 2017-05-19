Rock Springs Lady Tigers Win, Lady Wolves Season Ends This Morning

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers soccer team defeated Casper Kelly Wash 3-2 Friday morning at the 4A State Girls Soccer Tournament in a consolation, loser out, match. The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and then hung on for the win. Rock Springs will play Jackson tomorrow morning at 9:00 for the Consolation Championship. Jackson advanced by defeating the Green River Lady Wolves 4-2 to end Green River’s season.

The Rock Springs boys will play Laramie at 11:30 am in a loser out match while the Green River boys find themselves in the a Championship Semi-Final match against Cheyenne East at 4:30 pm.

The 4A State Soccer Tournament is taking place at the Equestrian Center just outside of Sheridan.