Rock Springs Lady Tigers Win Third of Three Games At Kelly Walsh Invitational

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will come home from Casper with a sweep as they win their third and final game of the Kelly Walsh Invitational.

The Lady Tigers have been able to out pressure their opponents in the first three games of the season as they take the win against the Star Valley Lady Braves 62-33.

Sophomore Ky Buell was the teams leading scorer for the Lady Tigers as she put up 22 points on the board. Senior Selena Cudney was the Lady Tigers second leading scorer as she shot for a game total of 14 points.

The Lady Tigers are at home next weekend as they will take part in the Flaming Gorge Classic. Below is a schedule for the Lady Tigers for the Flaming Gorge Classic.

Thursday, December 14

Rock Springs vs Lyman 4:20 p.m. at the Rock Springs Tiger Gymnasium

Friday, December 15

Rock Springs vs Rawlins. 4:20 p.m. at the Rock Springs Tiger Gymnasium

Saturday, December 16

Rock Springs vs Thunder Basin 2:40 p.m. at the Rock Springs Tiger Gymnasium