Rock Springs Little Squirts Basketball Begins Monday, Youth Developmental Basketball Registration Extended

Rock Springs Civic Center youth Basketball programs to begin soon with spots still available in the Youth Developmental Program.

Youth Developmental Basketball is still taking applications for boys and girls in first through third grades. Cost is $30.00 per player and will run until Monday October 16 with play beginning on October 21. Games will be played on Saturdays and occasionally on Thursdays.

Little Squirts Basketball is for three to six year old boys and girls and play will begin on Monday October 16. All Little Squirt games will be played on Mondays from 6:45 to 7 p.m.

Call the Rock Springs Civic Center at 352-1420 for more information on these programs and other that are offered.