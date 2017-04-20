Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces 2017 Downtown First Award Recipients

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased announce the recipients of the 2017 Downtown First Awards.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were over 50 total nominations so narrowing in on one winner per category was no easy task. Winners were announced and the awards presented at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s annual volunteer recognition on April 19.

Winners included:

Outstanding Large Business – Escape Day Spa & Boutique (430 Broadway Street)

(with 10+ employees)

Outstanding Small Business – El Primo (516 Broadway)

(with fewer than 10 employees)

Outstanding New Business/Merchant – Busy Bee Bath Essentials (535 North Front Street)

(opened in 2016)

This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2016.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Charlotte Doak

This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs. Charlotte purchased and beautifully remolded a home on M Street.

Outstanding Individual – Steve Johnson (within a Company or Organization)

This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the downtown experience. Steve received one of the first Façade grants for properties located on K Street and did a wonderful job restoring the buildings while providing housing downtown. He continues to invest in downtown with the recent purchase of apartments on M Street and properties on K Street, all of which are currently undergoing restoration.

Outstanding Volunteer – Able Hands

This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience. Able Hands stepped in to assist last year when some City funding was lost. They watered flowers daily, all summer long and emptied downtown trashes.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design. For more information visit DowntownRS.com or call 307-352-1434.