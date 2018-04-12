Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces 2018 Downtown First Award Recipients

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently announced the recipients of the 2018 Downtown First Awards.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were nearly 100 total nominations so narrowing in on one winner per category was no easy task. Winners were announced and the awards presented at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s annual volunteer recognition on April 11.

Winners included:

Outstanding Downtown Business – Bi-Rite/Remedies Grill/Sweet Sage (409 Broadway Street)

This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Spirit of Downtown Award – Carl and Lynne Demshar

This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions. Carl and Lynne were presented this year’s award as a couple. There’s rarely an event that takes place downtown that the two don’t volunteer for. Lynne has also served on the Board of Directors in the past and Carl is very supportive as mayor. They also contribute financially to the program.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant – Coal Train Coffee Depot (501 S Main Street)

(opened in 2017)

This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2017.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Dominion Energy

This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs. Dominion Energy provided funds and resources to help develop the vacant lot at 5th and J Streets; the lot will become a miniature golf course this spring.

Outstanding Individual – Jason Medler (Bike and Trike) (within a Company or Organization)

This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the downtown experience.

Outstanding Volunteer – Connie Lucas

This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience. For the past year and half, Connie has volunteered in the office answering phones, greeting guests and helping with reception duties.