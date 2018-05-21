Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces Annual Fundraiser

(Rock Springs) The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency annual fundraiser will be held on October 6, 2018, at the Broadway Theater from 4:00 to 8:00.

This year’s event is a murder mystery set during the 1940’s/World War II era. Period cocktails and heavy appetizers will be served. There will be raffles, silent auction items, and a prize for the person or team who solve the murder. Local actors will assist as eyewitnesses to offer clues and clues will be for sale to help solve the mystery. Tickets for the event will be on sale mid-summer.

According to Main Street director Chad Banks, this is a unique event for the organization as a fundraiser.

“It’s interactive and entertaining. We hope to have people come in period attire and get into the 1940’s spirit.”

“Individuals interested in helping with the fundraiser are invited to a kickoff at Bank Court, weather permitting on June 6, at 5:30 p.m. Alternatively, we will meet at the URA office,” Banks said.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Develop, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com