Rock Springs Main Street/URA announces April Volunteer of the Month – Paul Murray

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their April Volunteer of the Month – Paul Murray.

Paul Murray was instrumental in getting the first annual Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage off the ground on April 13th. Police estimated that as many as 150 participants took part, listening to pastors from both Catholic and Protestant backgrounds read Scripture, say brief prayers and provide short reflections at different stops downtown. Paul is a member of the Rock Springs Main Street /Urban Renewal Agency Organization and Economic Revitalization Committees.

Paul has lived in Rock Springs since September 2009. He worked six years for the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner Newspaper, covering a variety of city council, county commission, district court and sports events, as well as other local happenings. Prior to his stint with the Rocket, Paul worked at newspapers in Wolf Point, Montana and St James, Minnesota.

He has a Master’s of Business Administration degree from Grand Valley State University in Allendale Michigan and a B.A. from Michigan State University, where he studied history, ethnic and intergroup relations, and journalism. Paul worked for 16 years in San Francisco, California and Park Ridge, New Jersey as an energy cost analyst for business and industrial clients.

In the future, Paul plans to continue his volunteer work with the URA.