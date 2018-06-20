Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces Inaugural ARTember Event

Rock Springs, WY – Set for Saturday, September 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is planning their first ever ARTember event.

Built on the successful 2016 Art walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, a “yART sale,” chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours.

While plans are materializing, the idea behind ARTember is to showcase the work of local artists, artisans, musicians, and performers.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is seeking artists who are interested in showcasing and selling their pieces at the yART sale portion of ARTember. There is NO COST to be involved. If you are an artist (or know one) who wants to be involved, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434. The organization is also seeking musicians interested in being involved.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com