Rock Springs Main Street/URA announces June Volunteers of the Month

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their June Volunteers of the Month – the mother-daughter team of Lauren and Megan Velez.

Megan, 20, graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with honors, a member of Phi Theta Kappa, receiving an Associates in Arts. She also served as Dr. McEwin’s intern and will be continuing at University of Wyoming in the fall. She loves painting murals, all subject matters in art. She also loves music having previously taught all instruments except brass at Pickin Palace. Megan also loves archery and pandas. She currently works at Back Stage Screening & Printing for the summer. She is always happy to give back to the community she was born and raised in.

Lauren Velez, a lady never tells her age, from Pennsylvania and Florida made Rock Springs her home in 1990. She was enrolled in the Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia but went into law enforcement as a 911 dispatcher instead and raised two daughters she is very proud of. Lauren is a proud grandmother and wife to Carlos Velez. She always tries to give back to the community and co-owns the local paranormal group, Rock Springs Independent Paranormal.

After the vandalism to the ROCK SPRINGS mural located across for East Side School, Megan and Lauren immediately offered to help. The matched the paints and spent a morning covering the graffiti, making the mural look like it was never damaged!

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com