Rock Springs Main Street/URA announces October Volunteers of the Month – Dominion Energy

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their October Volunteers of the Month – the staff from Dominion Energy (formerly Questar).

Dominion Energy contacted the Rock Springs Main Street/URA program a few months ago looking for a project they could assist with. The 5th Street Plaza project (at the corner of 5th and J Streets) was just getting underway so they jumped on the idea. The plaza will incorporate landscaping along with a mini-golf course.

In October, they spent an afternoon leveling the lot, installing landscape fabric and rock for the project. The golf holes will be installed in the spring along with some plants and bushes.

According to Steve Leisch with Dominion, “Dominion Energy and its employees have been a part of our community for nearly 100 years. This community is our home, we are proud of it and we want it to look its best. Building this mini golf course not only improves the looks of the area but it gives people a nice place to spend some time while they are in the downtown area – playing a round of golf, reading a book, eating your lunch, etc. This is just a nice area to spend time to relax and relish in the history of the town.”

Those working on the project included:

Tim Sheehan

Jessica Chavez

Jan Crompton

Barb Guhl

John Henderson

Dale Krupa

Delbert Krupa

Steve Grover

Mary Jenkins

Leshia Baker

Dan Rutherford

Monty Tanner

Steve Jackson

Paul Niedringhaus

Matt Davies

Michelle Balzly

Kayden Behling

Dustin Sabin

Stan Colgan

Mike Magagna

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.