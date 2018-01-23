Rock Springs Main Street/URA Hosts Community Meeting and Refresh

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is hosting a Community Meeting and Refresh for those who want to be more involved in how Downtown Rock Springs looks and functions.

The meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24th at the URA Office located at 603 S Main Street.

The meeting will be short with a quick re-introduction to the Main Street Approach and an opportunity to join a committee or volunteer for a special event or activity. Some topics and opportunities include public art, events and activities, signage, historic preservation, reuse, fundraising, business development and more.

If you can’t make the meeting but want to be involved, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. Refreshments will be served.