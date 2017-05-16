Rock Springs Main Street/URA Launches New Website

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has launched a redesigned website with a fresh, new look.

DowntownRS.com has been completely redesigned making a user-friendly site which is informative to residents, businesses, and visitors.

The site features an extensive database of the businesses located in the downtown area. It also contains business resources available including grant information, helpful links, available properties, and applications.

Downtown business owners are asked to review the site and their particular listing to verify accuracy. If there are discrepancies, please notify the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434.

In addition to the business information, DowntownRS.com also features a listing of downtown events with links for online ticket purchases and additional information.

With tight budgets, the site also allows the organization to save substantially on annual hosting fees.

The new website offers a contemporary look and streamlined user experience. Additionally, the site is mobile ready so it can be used on a mobile device.