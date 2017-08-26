Rock Springs Main Street/URA Receives Donation

WyoData recently presented a $300.00 donation to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. WyoData is a locally owned, full-service certified document destruction, e-waste, shredding and hard drive destruction company. They’re donating the proceeds from the recycled shredding to area non-profits.

Picture, left to right, are Blaine Tate and Bill Current, owners of WyoData, Maria Mortensen, Glennise Wendorf (grandson Kaden) and Gloria Hutton, Board of Directors for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA.