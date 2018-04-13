Rock Springs Main Street/URA Seeks Artists For Downtown Mural Project

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, in cooperation with a private property owner, is seeking artists to participate in the 2018 mural project.
The Downtown Mural Project committee has identified one initial location for a mural this summer – the east side of the Color Works on Broadway building (518 Broadway Street). Additional sites are anticipated for later this spring/summer.
The process for application this year includes a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from interested artists, which are due April 30, 2018. From the submitted RFQs, the committee will select three artists to develop proposals. Artists will be compensated $150 each for concept development. From the concepts presented, the committee will select one artists (or team) for the project site.
The timeline for the murals is:
- April 13 – competition announced
- April 30 – RFQ deadline
- Selection Committee meets: Week of May 1
- Three Semi-finalists notified: On or before May 10
- Semi-finalists presentations: Week of May 21
- Finalist announced & contacted: Week of May 28
- Contract signed: June 1
- Mural completed: September 1
The committee would like this initial mural to celebrate the recent Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) for Rock Springs; ideally they’d like the community to be involved in helping paint the mural as well.
A stipend of $3,000 is available for this initial site.
How to Apply:
Artists’ RFQ packet should include the following:
- Letter of interest of no more than one page in length that explains the artist’s interest in the project.
- Current résumé. If submitting as a team, a current resume should be submitted for each team member.
- Images of previous work (max 10). Digital images are preferred and should be .jpg, 300 dpi, 6 inches in the longest direction, RGB color.
- Image list. Please include: artist’s name, title, date, medium, size, and if a commissioned project, location and the commission budget.
- References. Submit three professional references who have direct knowledge of the artist’s work and working methods. List must include name, title, company/organization, email address, and phone number.
- Contact details. Include a phone number and/or email address where you can be reached.
- Optional. The artist may include up to three selections of support materials such as reviews, news articles, and other related information.
All qualification materials should be submitted on a jump drive by 4 pm on April 30, 2018 to the Rock Springs Main Street office. The full RFQ can be requested by contacting the office at 307-352-1434 or via their website at DowntownRS.com
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.
