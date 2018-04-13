Rock Springs Main Street/URA Seeks Artists For Downtown Mural Project

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, in cooperation with a private property owner, is seeking artists to participate in the 2018 mural project.

Advertisement

The Downtown Mural Project committee has identified one initial location for a mural this summer – the east side of the Color Works on Broadway building (518 Broadway Street). Additional sites are anticipated for later this spring/summer.

The process for application this year includes a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from interested artists, which are due April 30, 2018. From the submitted RFQs, the committee will select three artists to develop proposals. Artists will be compensated $150 each for concept development. From the concepts presented, the committee will select one artists (or team) for the project site.

The timeline for the murals is:

April 13 – competition announced

April 30 – RFQ deadline

Selection Committee meets: Week of May 1

Three Semi-finalists notified: On or before May 10

Semi-finalists presentations: Week of May 21

Finalist announced & contacted: Week of May 28

Contract signed: June 1

Mural completed: September 1

The committee would like this initial mural to celebrate the recent Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) for Rock Springs; ideally they’d like the community to be involved in helping paint the mural as well.

A stipend of $3,000 is available for this initial site.

How to Apply:

Artists’ RFQ packet should include the following:

Letter of interest of no more than one page in length that explains the artist’s interest in the project.

Current résumé. If submitting as a team, a current resume should be submitted for each team member.

Images of previous work (max 10). Digital images are preferred and should be .jpg, 300 dpi, 6 inches in the longest direction, RGB color.

Image list. Please include: artist’s name, title, date, medium, size, and if a commissioned project, location and the commission budget.

References. Submit three professional references who have direct knowledge of the artist’s work and working methods. List must include name, title, company/organization, email address, and phone number.

Contact details. Include a phone number and/or email address where you can be reached.

Optional. The artist may include up to three selections of support materials such as reviews, news articles, and other related information.

All qualification materials should be submitted on a jump drive by 4 pm on April 30, 2018 to the Rock Springs Main Street office. The full RFQ can be requested by contacting the office at 307-352-1434 or via their website at DowntownRS.com

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.