Rock Springs Main Street/URA To Host 2nd Annual Salsa Sip & Stroll

ROCK SPRINGS, WYO. (August 27, 2018) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will host their second annual Salsa Sip & Stroll.

Set for Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will give folks the opportunity to sample various salsas from downtown merchants along with cerveza samples from Western Wyoming Beverages.

Those participating are also invited to vote for their favorite salsa. Admission to the event is free and those attending are encouraged to stroll from location to location in any order.

Participating merchants include:

Casa Chavez (744 Pilot Butte Ave)

El Cactus (716 Pilot Butte Ave)

El Primo (516 Broadway)

Fiesta Guadalajara (19 Elk Street)

Los Primos (443 North Front Street)

Mi Pueblito (726 Pilot Butte Ave)