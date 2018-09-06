Rock Springs Main Street/URA To Host Inaugural Artember Event September 15th

Rock Springs, WY – Set for Saturday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will host their first ever ARTember event.

Built on the successful 2016 Art walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, a “yART sale,” chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours. The event is a partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center to highlight the arts in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Activities for the day include:

Antler Painting Workshop – 10 am at the Broadway Theater. $30 ($25 if you have your own antler). Includes instruction, one mimosa, paint and supplies.

– 10 am at the Broadway Theater. $30 ($25 if you have your own antler). Includes instruction, one mimosa, paint and supplies. yART Sale – South Main Street, 11 am to 4 pm, NO COST.

Participating artists so far include: David Metz – Photo/Digital Zach Lewis – Pictorial art Elmer Edward – Acrylics Patti Bird – Acrylics Debora Soule – Acrylics Gwendolyn Quitberg –Oil Paintings Christine Pruett – Watercolor, Oil and Colored Pencil Susie Von Aherns – Fused Glass Angie Maria Murillo – Wood Stain and Oil Paint Taylor Wallace – Acrylic, Pencil, Photography, Prints Jordan D. Wallace – Poetry, Painting, Drawing, Chalk, Multimedia Edie Reed/Edie’s Art Creations – Acrylic Paintings

– South Main Street, 11 am to 4 pm, NO COST. Participating artists so far include:

Kid’s arts and crafts, spin bike art and more – Bank Court, 12 noon to 2 pm – NO COST

– Bank Court, 12 noon to 2 pm – NO COST Steven Davis in Concert – Bank Court, 11 am to 4 pm – NO COST

– Bank Court, 11 am to 4 pm – NO COST Canvases and Coffee – Coal Train Coffee Depot; 2 pm to 5 pm

Advertisement

The price is $30 dollars per person if you sign up in advance.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is still seeking artists who are interested in showcasing and selling their pieces at the yART sale portion of ARTember. There is NO COST to be involved. If you are an artist (or know one) who wants to be involved, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434.