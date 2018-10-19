Rock Springs Man Arrested After Standoff



On October 6th, at approximately 2:45 am, officers with the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1818 Sunset Dr. in reference to a hostage situation.

Officers discovered that 26-year-old Damian Solis was holding four individuals against their will at knife-point. A Tactical Response Team was deployed and began negotiations. After a three-hour standoff, Solis released the four hostages and surrendered without further incident.

Solis was arrested and charged with four counts of kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault.