Rock Springs Man Arrested For Alleged Stabbing Assault

A Rock Springs man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck Saturday night.

Rock Springs Police Officers were dispatched at about 9:11 p.m. on Saturday to 1316 Thorpe Street in reference to a male subject who had been stabbed, according to Chief Dwane Pacheco.

The victim, identified as Mark Deason, said he was stabbed in the neck by the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Levi Rose, of Rock Springs.

Officers searched the residence and found Rose hiding in the basement. Detectives were called out to assist with the investigation which resulted in Rose being arrested for Aggravated Assault. Officers and Detectives worked through the night collecting evidence and speaking with people involved with the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ken Davis at 307-352-1588.

The victim was initially treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then transported by ambulance to the University of Utah hospital for additional medical care.