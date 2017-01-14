Rock Springs Man Arrested After Brief Stand-Off

A Rock Springs man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a brief stand-off with police yesterday afternoon.

Tracy Olsen was arrested after allegedly breaking into a residence yesterday afternoon, fleeing the scene, and hiding in a residence after failing to surrender, according to the Rock Springs Police Department.

Olsen was already wanted on suspicion of multiple felonies stemming from an investigation on Thursday, however he had not yet been located.

On Friday afternoon, the RSPD was notified of an alleged break-in in progress at 1638 3rd East #5 in Rock Springs. Prior to police units arriving at the scene the caller reported Olsen had fled the residence on foot.

RSPD units entered the area and were able to track Olsen to the nearby residence at 1638 Elk Street #36 where he had allegedly fled. RSPD units surrounded the residence and demanded Olsen’s surrender. Olsen failed to surrender and SCSO K-9 unit, Deputy Derrick Morrell and K-9 “Jara,” responded to the scene.

After a brief stand-off, Olsen was located hiding in the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. Olsen (39) of Rock Springs was incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Facility for the following charges:

• Three counts of Aggravated Assault

• Three counts of Kidnapping

• Child Abuse

• Criminal Entry

• Property Destruction

• Interference with a Peace Officer