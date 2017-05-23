Rock Springs Man Arrested for False Reporting, Interference

A Rock Springs man was arrested on Friday and charged with Interference with a Peace Officer and False Reporting to Authorities, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said today.

As described in court documents, Dean Allen Muir, Jr., 27, admitted to investigating county deputies that he phoned in a false report of a shooting on the Little Bitter Creek Road on May 5.

At the time Muir made the call, Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell had pulled over a friend of his in front of Muir’s home in Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs and was conducting a DUI investigation. Morrell was obliged to break off his investigation in order to respond to the shooting report, which described a person having been shot on the Little Bitter Creek Road and possibly lying on the ground.

Muir told investigating deputies that he called in the false report to prevent his friend being arrested for DUI.

Interference with a Peace Officer and False Reporting to Authorities carry the same possible maximum penalty: imprisonment of not more than 1 year, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Muir is currently free on bond. An appearance in court has been scheduled for June 29.