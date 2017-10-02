Rock Springs Man Arrested Following Execution of Search Warrant

A Rock Springs man was arrested on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Friday.

According to information from the Rock Springs Police Department, Stephen Ray Kiskis, 48 of Rock Springs, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine, subsequent offense and Delivery of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine.

According to Chief Pacheco, Officers and Detectives of the Rock Springs Police Department conducted a search warrant operation at 113 Pyramid Drive on the evening of September 29th, 2017 after information was developed concerning illegal drug activities occurring at that location.

The search warrant operation allegedly resulted the location of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Kiskis is currently being held at the Sweetwater Detention Facility on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

The RSPD reminds the public that all persons are innocent until proven guilty.