Rock Springs Man Arrested Following Stabbing

A Rock Springs man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation.

Mario Moreno, 56 of Rock Springs, was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday for one count of Aggravated Assault, according to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department.

The RSPD was called to 414 F Street for the report of a stabbing, and an investigation found that Moreno and 32-year-old Wesley Carter, also of Rock Springs, were involved in a verbal disbute which escalated. Moreno allegedly stabbed Carter in the chest one time.

Carter was treated for his injuries at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Moreno was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.